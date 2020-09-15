EU Donate €500.000 to Overcome Covid-19 in West Bank

Jerusalem, MINA – The European Union (EU) donate €500,000 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

“We are very grateful for the humanitarian support from the EU,” UNRWA Director of Operations in the West Bank, Gwyn Lewis, told the press. WAFA reported on Monday.

Through the support, UNRWA will provide hygiene and health items that are urgently needed by Palestinian refugee families in quarantine, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, humanitarian assistance from the EU will also improve health services for refugees living in camps.

Then, to prevent families who are in difficult economic conditions with hygiene items, especially in areas experiencing an increase in the Covid-19 infection pandemic.

“Many Palestinian refugees undergo quarantine at home while taking care of their daily necessities. Providing health and hygiene items will help them get what they have to protect themselves and can reduce the economic burden. So they can stay at home during the pandemic, “he added.

Furthermore, he explained, the amount of waste in Palestinian refugee camps has increased, due to the recent lockdown imposed by local authorities. This places additional burdens on UNRWA environmental health workers.

The director of UNRWA in the West Bank further explained, with this donation from the European Union, it will enable UNRWA to provide the additional workers needed to keep camps clean and safe for Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA continues to provide safe and regular health services to Palestinian refugees during the Covid-19 crisis.

He stressed that UNRWA has been working to ensure that the most affected areas inside the camp are disinfected, periodically infecting, disinfection of places where garbage is, and sterilizing UNRWA installations and facilities. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)