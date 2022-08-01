Select Language

EU Condemns Recent Increase in Israeli Settler Violence

Photo: WAFA

Brussels, MIN – The European Union condemned in a statement on Sunday a recent increase in violence by Israeli settlers across the occupied West Bank, which on Friday resulted in the killing of a Palestinian teenager near Ramallah.

Amjad Nash’at Abu Alia, 15, died on Friday afternoon shortly after he was critically wounded in the chest by live ammunition fired by Israeli settlers during confrontations in the village of Mughayyer, northeast of Ramallah.

“Saddened by yet another young victim of settler violence: 15-year old Amjad Abu Alya was killed on Friday at Mughayyer village,” said the EU in a tweet as quoted by Wafa.

“A rapid & transparent investigation is needed. The EU firmly condemns the increase in settler violence & growing number of casualties, including children.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

