EU Agree to Impose Sanctions on China for Repression of Uighurs

Brussels, MINA – European Union (EU) member states agreed to impose sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity over the Beijing Government’s crackdown on the Uighur minority, European diplomats said Wednesday, Nahar Net reported.

The measures, which the foreign ministers will confirm at Monday’s meeting, are part of a package of human rights sanctions, which will also see individuals in Russia, North Korea, Eritrea, South Sudan, and Libya, diplomats said.

In mid-January, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said China committed genocide and crimes against humanity related to its treatment of Uighur Muslims and ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang autonomous region.

He said the US had documented China’s actions in Xinjiang since March 2017, including arbitrary imprisonment, deprivation of physical freedom, torture, forced labor, and restrictions on religious freedom. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)