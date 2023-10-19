Erdogan Criticizes UNSC for Failing to Pass a Ressolution on Gaza

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the UN Security Council for failing to pass a humanitarian pause resolution in Gaza.

“Turkey’s efforts to create calm in the region have been hampered by “collective punishment” against Palestinians through airstrikes and the deployment of US aircraft carriers to the region,” Erdogan said, as quoted by Al Jazeera on Thursday.

Erdogan said the UNSC Council was increasingly ineffective and not fulfilling its responsibilities. Western countries are leaving no stone unturned in terms of human rights and freedoms taking no steps but adding fuel to the fire.

Erdogan also criticized “biased and two-faced” media coverage of the conflict.

A resolution designed to implement a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip failed to be adopted by the UNSC in New York, United States Monday. The resolution was drafted by Russia and failed to be adopted due to lack of support.

As quoted from Xinhua, the draft resolution received five votes in support, four against, and six abstentions.

Four countries joined Russia in voting for the resolution, namely China, the United Arab Emirates, Mozambique and Gabon. Four countries voted against the United States, Britain, France and Japan. Six other countries abstained.

To be adopted, a UNSC resolution requires at least nine affirmative votes and no veto power from the five permanent members. (T/RE1/P2)

