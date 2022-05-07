Eid Holiday, Great Mosque of West Sumatra Visited by Tourists

Padang, MINA – Various tourist destinations in the city of Padang, West Sumatra Province are crowded with tourists during the 2022 Eid holiday. One of them is the religious tourism destination of the West Sumatra Grand Mosque. This mosque becomes a magnet at the moment of Eid besides a beach tourist destination.

Every day, the Great Mosque of West Sumatra is always filled with tourists, not only local tourists, but also tourists from outside West Sumatra. This can be seen from the number plates of vehicles parked in the courtyard of the mosque such as plates B, BK, BM and others.

One of the visitors from Pekanbaru, Erawati, said that she had come to the Great Mosque of West Sumatra, in addition to praying, she also wanted to enjoy the beauty of the mosque.

“This is my first time coming to West Sumatra. And I really want to pray here and take photos with my family. This mosque is very majestic and beautiful,” said Erawati, as reported by InfoPublik.id quoted by MINA on Saturday.

The mosque, which is located on Jalan Chatib Sulaiman, North Padang District, Padang City, the groundbreaking ceremony was carried out on December 21, 2007. The construction was completed on January 4, 2019 with a total cost of around Rp. 325-330 billion.

The construction of the grand mosque, which was built on an area of ​​40 thousand square meters, consists of three floors. The main room used as a prayer room is located on the top floor, which is a multi-functional room design.

The architect, Rizal Muslimin, designed the Great Mosque of West Sumatra by displaying modern architecture that is not identical to the dome. The roof of the building, which consists of four corners, is said to have been inspired by the shape of the stretch of cloth used to carry the Black Stone when four tribes of Quraysh were at odds over who had the right to move the black stone.

Head of the Padang City Tourism Office, Eri Sendjaya, said that apart from places of worship, visitors can also enjoy the beauty of the mosque to take pictures with family, relatives and others.

In addition to the Great Mosque of West Sumatra, the city of Padang also has other religious tourism which is also crowded with tourists. Among them the Al-Hakim Mosque and the Mujahideen Mosque Mosque. Both mosques are located in the Padang Beach area.

“We are currently maximizing the potential of religious tourism, because it is considered to have an economic impact on the community,” said Eri Sendjaya. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)