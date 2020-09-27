Egyptian Navy Shoots Dead Two Fishermen in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Egyptian Navy troops shot dead two Palestinian fishermen, as well as injured and arrested another on Friday after they allegedly crossed into Egyptian territorial waters, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

According to Nizar Ayyash, chairman of the Gaza Fishermen’s Union, the Egyptian Navy followed the fishing boats and opened fire on them after crossing into Egyptian waters, according to MEMO.

Ayyash added that the three fishermen are brothers and live in Deir Al-Balah, a city in central Gaza.

Fishermen Committee coordinator Zakariya Baker told the Ma’an News Agency that the three fishermen entered the sea on Thursday night and were shot on Friday morning.

Palestinian Interior Ministry spokesman in Gaza Iyad Al-Bozom said his ministry had investigated information about the disappearance of three fishermen.

In November 2018, the Egyptian Navy opened fire on Palestinian fishermen on the same charges, killing one of them.

Instead, in January 2019, the Palestinian Navy in Gaza rescued six Egyptian fishermen after a storm dragged their boat into Palestinian waters and hailed them as champions, before allowing them to return to Egypt.

According to the Fishermen’s Union, about 50,000 Gazans make a living through fishing. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)