Egypt to Join South Africa at ICJ Against Israel

Cairo, MINA – Egypt will join the legal action filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which accuses the Israeli regime of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, its country would officially support South Africa’s complaint of genocide against Israel at the ICJ due to increasing Israeli military attacks on civilians in Gaza.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement said, “the worsening severity and scope of Israeli attacks against Palestinians in Gaza has created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the region.” Press TV reported.

The ministry added that the Israeli regime’s systematic practices in Gaza ultimately displaced people by forcing them to leave their land.

South Africa filed a complaint against Israel at the ICJ in January 2024, about three months after Israel launched its brutal aggression against Gaza.

The complaint asks the judge at the court to declare that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and order Israel to stop its attacks on the people of Gaza.

The ICJ then issued a preliminary ruling ordering Israel to refrain from actions that might fall under the Genocide Convention.

The ICJ issued another ruling in March ordering Israel to ensure that basic food supplies can reach people in Gaza.

Türkiye and Colombia have also expressed their willingness to join South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ.

Ankara will officially submit a declaration of intervention to the International Court of Justice.

Egypt’s announcement comes amid increased Israeli attacks on Rafah in Gaza, a town that borders the Arab country and is home to the crossing of the same name that is responsible for most of the aid supplies to the Palestinian territory. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)