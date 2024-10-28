Egypt Proposes a Two-day Gaza Ceasefire

Cairo, MINA – This is the first time Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has publicly proposed a two-day Gaza ceasefire.

Egypt has proposed a two-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas during which four hostages held in Gaza would be freed, Euro News reported on Sunday.

President el-Sissi said the proposal also includes the release of some Palestinian prisoners and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

El-Sissi said the proposal aims to “move the situation forward,” adding that once the two-day cease-fire goes into effect, negotiations would continue to make it permanent.

There was no immediate response from Israel or Hamas. (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)