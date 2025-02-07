Egypt Firmly Rejects Plans for Forced Displacement of Palestinians

Cairo, MINA – The Egyptian government has firmly rejected plans for the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land in Gaza, whether temporarily or permanently. Egypt described such plans as a violation of international law and human rights.

“These plans violate the principles of justice and disregard the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, which are recognized by the international community,” emphasized the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an official statement reported by WAFA on Thursday.

The statement was issued in response to a proposal by Israeli Transport Minister Israel Katz, who supported U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to “voluntarily” relocate Gaza residents to neighboring countries.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that such plans would further destabilize the Middle East and worsen the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Also Read: UK Government Rejects Forced Displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

“Efforts to displace Palestinians from their land are a violation of fundamental rights and will not be accepted by the international community,” the statement continued.

Egypt called for addressing the core issue of the conflict by ending the illegal occupation of Palestinian land and restoring their rights in accordance with international law.

As a key mediator in Middle East peace efforts, Egypt urged the international community to take immediate and decisive action to prevent the implementation of such plans and to ensure a just and lasting peace for the Palestinian people.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Residents in Rafah Need 40,000 Tents for Shelter