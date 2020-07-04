Education in Indonesia: Online Lectures Becomes A New Normal

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that online lecture have become the new normal or even the next normal.

The President said that during the inauguration of the 2020 Virtual Chancellor Forum (FRI) Conference in 2020.

“I am sure there will be new norms that are more innovative and more productive,” said Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace, Bogor on Saturday.

According to the President, online lectures which have been very slow to run are now very, very growing.

He said Covid-19 pandemic had provided valuable lessons for Indonesia, especially universities.

“The crisis has forced us to develop new ways, build new norms, and establish new standards of goodness and merit,” the President said.

The strategic position of higher education, according to the President, in a crisis situation is to develop science and technology to produce productive and competitive young people who are always fighting for humanity and the advancement of Indonesia.

He reminded that the noble task could not be done in an ordinary way.

“Our opportunity is very narrow, it cannot only be done with routine, it cannot be done in an ordinary way,” the President said.

According to the President, lecturers cannot only be preoccupied with administration. There must be a change in the world of higher education.

“We must develop new ways, and develop new strategies that are smart short cut, which are out of the box.”

In addition to looking for new ways, the President asked for higher education to pay great attention to the physical health and mental health of students.

He reminded that educators are parents of students who are responsible for their future and the future of Indonesia.

“Building the character of students whose hearts and minds are red and white for Indonesia, which has a noble character, has a mentality of steel, and holds fast to Pancasila,” said the President. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)