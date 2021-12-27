Dubai Expo 2020 Holds Special Event for Palestine

Dubai, MINA – This year’s expo held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai Expo 2020 on Friday held an event by displaying the cultural heritage of the Palestinian people.

The event was held under the Al Wasl Dome, with performances by the Palestinian band, Folk Asayel, followed by speeches by the executive director of the Expo 2020 Bureau, Najeeb Al Ali and the Palestinian Economy Minister, Khaled Al Osaili.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the rich culture of Palestine. The Nationalnews reported.

“We have high hopes that the deep UAE-Palestine relationship continues to develop to cover various fields,” said Najeeb Al Ali.

He said the unique design of the Palestinian pavilion offers a beautiful representation of the country’s enduring heritage and wealth. Visitors who attend as if taken on a journey across the past.

“This is a beautiful work that showcases the most famous heritages such as the Al Aqsa mosque as Islam’s third holiest site and the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem which reflects the unity of its people.” he said.

The event also shows the development and progress of Palestine in education, technology, creativity, arts and culture, as well as business opportunities in various sectors.

Meanwhile, Al Osaili expressed his gratitude for the UAE’s support for Palestine. “This event reflects the strong UAE-Palestinian relationship,” he said.

The Dubai Expo 2020, which was originally scheduled to be held last year, has been postponed and will only be held in 2021. The exhibition event has started on October 1, 2021 and will end on March 31, 2022.

Indonesia also participated in the event. Indonesia featured parades, speeches, flag hoisting, and cultural performances, as well as providing an opportunity for guests to visit the Indonesia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Indonesia raised the theme “Land of Diversity – Folklore Performance”. Through this theme, culture and business opportunities in Indonesia are expected to be recognized by the international community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)