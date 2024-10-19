Drone from Lebanon Hits Netanyahu’s Residence

Haifa, MINA – A drone from Lebanon reportedly hit the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea, southern Haifa on Saturday. This was reported by Israeli media.

The media noted that Netanyahu and his wife were not at the location at the time of the incident.

Available details reveal that the drone managed to hit its target directly, causing casualties after the explosion.

The Israeli occupation forces admitted that the air defenses were unable to intercept the drone as it penetrated the occupied territories, as quoted by Almayadeen.

Israeli media reported a major failure in the interception operation, as an infiltrating drone flew right next to military helicopters searching for it on the outskirts of occupied Haifa. Only two were detected and intercepted, according to the Israeli military.

A third drone hit a building in Caesarea with precision, which was later confirmed to be Netanyahu’s residence. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the explosion was very large.

The drone flew about 70 kilometers from Lebanon and directly hit a building in Caesarea, with shrapnel reaching the building next to it, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Sirens sounded at the military base in the Glilot settlement in northern Tel Aviv after the drone entered occupied airspace. However, for the first time, sirens sounded in Tel Aviv without being activated on the internal mobile application. Thus, the settlers were not informed of any evacuation order.

The Israeli occupation army also noted that the drone continued to hover overhead for an hour before hitting the building, describing the incident as a “difficult morning.”

The army immediately opened an investigation into the failure of the air defense system to intercept the drone targeting Netanyahu’s residence, as well as the failure to activate the sirens. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)