Drone Explodes in Haifa, Northern Israel 

Haifa, MINA – Sirens blared continuously across northern Israel as the military reported multiple drones detected in the area, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The Israeli army announced that helicopters were pursuing several drones observed in the skies over Akka, originating from Lebanon.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that a drone exploded near a community center in Nesher, east of Haifa, undetected and with no sirens sounding.

​​The Israeli Fire Authority stated that its teams were dispatched to the area where the Israeli drone had crashed.

For its part, the Israeli occupation army said it is “investigating the reasons why the sirens did not go off before the drone fell.”

Earlier, Israel’s Home Front Command activated sirens in Kiryat Shmona, surrounding areas, the western Galilee, and the northern coastline.

Moreover, the army reported intercepting a drone that had entered southern Israel from the occupied Syrian Golan.

The Israeli forces confirmed another interception of a drone that entered from the east into the Wadi Araba region in southern Israel.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported further air interceptions over Eilat in southern Israel, while the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for drone strikes targeting military sites both north and south of Israel. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)