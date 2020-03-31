Drink Orange Juice to Fight Against COVID-19

Bogor, MINA – Research team from the Faculty of Medicine, University of Indonesia (UI), Pharmacy UI, Tropical Biopharmaca Study Center (TropBRC), Institute for Research and Community Service (LPPM) IPB University and the Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences (FMIPA) IPB University has conducted bioinformatics research to find compounds that have the potential to fight against COVID-19.

The Pofessor of IPB University who is also the Head of the Center for Tropical Biopharmaca (TropBRC), Prof. Irmanida Batubara explained that the compound is a flavonoid group, one of which is hesperidin.

Hesperidin is allegedly able to provide protection against microbes and viruses.

“Where can we get this compound? This compound is found in orange peel. So, while staying at home, we can make orange juice and don’t forget to add a little orange peel that has been washed clean. It will taste a little bitter. Now, hold on to this bitterness because it shows that hesperidin is in it, “Irmanida said as a press statement received by MINA, Monday.

For those who are less able to consume the bitter, he continued, can make an infusion of water from oranges and their skin. Some compounds of orange peel will dissolve in water so it is also consumed by us. Don’t forget the oranges are washed clean first.

“All types of oranges contain hesperidin. So, it does not have to be a citrus fruit, we can also use the skin of lime, lemon and other citrus varieties, “added Irmanida.

Now, the COVID-19 epidemic is rife everywhere. Many ways that we can do include washing hands frequently with soap, keeping a social distance, staying at home and others. Maintaining health so it is not easily attacked by this virus is certainly an inseparable part for us to do. (T/RE1)

