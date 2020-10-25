Dozens of Jewish Settlers Attack Al-Aqsa Mosque
Foto: istimewa
Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Jewish settlers stormed the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of enemy Israeli forces, and performed the Talmud ritual on Sunday.
Palestinian sources reported that the occupation forces closed al-Maghariba Gate, after 67 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa’s compound.
The source indicated “Jewish extremist Yehuda Glick led the attack on Al-Aqsa in the morning, accompanied by the Temple group and a group of women for the Temple.” Al-Manar reported.
Sources indicate that an extremist rabbi taught Talmud lessons on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, to a group of settlers during their storming of the mosque. (T/RE1)
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)