Dozens of Jewish Settlers Attack Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Jewish settlers stormed the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of enemy Israeli forces, and performed the Talmud ritual on Sunday.

Palestinian sources reported that the occupation forces closed al-Maghariba Gate, after 67 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa’s compound.

The source indicated “Jewish extremist Yehuda Glick led the attack on Al-Aqsa in the morning, accompanied by the Temple group and a group of women for the Temple.” Al-Manar reported.

Sources indicate that an extremist rabbi taught Talmud lessons on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, to a group of settlers during their storming of the mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)