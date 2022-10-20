Dozens of Israeli Settlers Invade Al-Aqsa Mosque

Select Language

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli settlers invaded on Wednesday morning the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, amid tight protection by the Israeli occupation forces, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The Israeli settlers made provocative tours inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and performed Talmudic rituals.

It’s noteworthy that the Israeli settler groups invade Al-Aqsa mosque on a daily basis, except for Friday and Saturday, under high protection by the Israeli occupation forces.

In this context, the occupation forces tightened their measures against Jerusalemites at some checkpoints and obstructed their access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray there. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

