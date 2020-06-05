Dompet Dhuafa Hong Kong Distribute Zakat Rp.145 Million

Hong Kong, MINA – This year Dompet Dhuafa Hong Kong (DDHK) distributed more than Rp.145 million worth of zakat fitri funds distributed to 2,800 beneficiaries, mainly in their hometowns.

The funds were collected from zakat fitri payments for Indonesian citizens, especially Indonesian migrant workers (PMI) in Hong Kong and Macau, according to information received by MINA on Friday.

“The zakat money distributed, thank God reached Rp145,481,400 and distributed to 2,800 beneficiaries consisting of elderly, destitute, poor, and orphans,” said DDHK General Meneger Imam Baihaqi.

The distribution is aimed at several locations which are generally the areas of origin of the PMI Hong Kong and Macau, spread over 27 regencies and cities in Indonesia.

Among them, Jakarta, Cirebon, Magetan, South Malang, Lembayan Magetan, Ngoro Jombang, Jember, Tulung Agung, Pacitan, Kebasen Banyumas, Kendal, Mojokerto, Blitar, Malang, Purwodadi, Banjarnegara, Pati, Pekalongan, Kediri, Lombok NTB, Riau, Lampung, Madiun, Rembang, Purwokerto, Ponorogo, Haurgeulis, and Sumedang.

Some are also channeled to beneficiaries in Hong Kong and Macau.

“The benefits of zakat are mainly shared in various provinces and regions in Indonesia. The distribution is in the form of funds and groceries, “said Imam.

“During the month of Ramadan, in total DDHK managed to raise funds of HK $ 386,194 from the public. Funds of that size include funds deposited in zakat fitri, zakat maal, donations, alms, humanitarian donations, endowments and other social donations. Thank you, PMI Hong Kong and Macau !, “he said.

Several locations in East Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), have become one of the locations for DDHK distribution of zakat fitri. One of them is entrusted to the Indonesian Veterans Institute, Tarum Hamlet, Sambelia District.

Moh. Zaenul Hasan Makripun, Chair of the Institute, expressed his appreciation to DDHK and thanked PMI Hong Kong and Macau. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)