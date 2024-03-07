Welcoming Ramadhan, Dompet Dhuafa Supports Global Da’wah Through Dai Ambassador

Jakarta, MINA – Dompet Dhuafa or an Islamic institution dedicated to empowering the poor also supports da’wah in various parts of the world through Dai Ambassadors and Dai Remote Affairs through the Dai Dompet Dhuafa Corps (Cordofa).

This was conveyed by the Chairman of the Dompet Dhuafa Management, Ahmad Juwaini, at a press conference in Jakarta on Tuesday.

With the theme #RamadhanGetting Closer, Dompet Dhuafa also released 30 Dai Ambassadors to 13 countries around the world. As representatives, there were Ustaz Eko Suryadin Zain, Dai with an assignment in New Caledonia, Ustaz Zulfirman Dai with an assignment in Thailand and Ustazah Cutra Sari Daiyah with an assignment in Japan.

“Dompet Dhuafa also organizes programs for residents in Palestine, such as packages for sahur and breaking the fast, building emergency mosques and even Ramadan gifts. “We continue to strive to maximize the goodness of Ramadan this year in collaboration with various partners to continue to touch the people in Palestine,” said Rina Fatimah as Chair of Ramadan 1445 H.

He said, various programs will be rolled out in Ramadan, such as Grebek Kampung, Free Homecoming, Homecoming Post, Distribution of Zakat Fitrah, Fidyah, Sharing Sahur and Fast Breaking Packages, Alms to the Qur’an, Alms to Orphans, Ramadan Parcels, THR for Family Fighters, Buy Takjil, alms for worship and Ramadan in Palestine.

In pre-Ramadan, Dompet Dhuafa also held 1445 blood donations together with Free Health Services (LKC) with the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) and cleaned dozens of mosques in Jabodetabek.

Apart from that, Yusuf Wibisono as Director of IDEAS said, “With the soaring prices of food and other necessities. We believe that the use of food programs should involve programs that can encourage better economic development. For example, waqf-based food estates or Islamic boarding schools.”

According to him, to make it easier to share goodness during Ramadan, Dompet Dhuafa invites the public, especially device users, to download or download the Dompet Dhuafa digital application or DD Apps. Various features will attract many people to do good.

This Ramadan 1445 H also included a public figure, Ricky Harun. Having been involved in the film world for a long time, he encouraged the community to unite in encouraging goodness, especially in Ramadan this year. Especially donating zakat, alms, infaq and waqf by choosing a trusted and credible institution such as Dompet Dhuafa. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)