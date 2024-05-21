Day 228 of Israeli Genocide in Gaza Kills more Palestinian Civilians 

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of citizens, most of them children and women, were killed, and others were injured, at dawn Tuesday, in various parts of the Gaza Strip, which continues to be under Israeli violent bombardment, by air, land and sea, for the 228th day in a row.

Wafa reported that three people were killed and a number of injuries were reported as a result of the occupation aircraft targeting a house owned by Al-Kahlot family in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

One person was killed and others were injured as a result of a missile strike that targeted two homes belonging to Abu Amer and Abu Tair families, east of the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

There are still missing people under the rubble of the two destroyed homes.

The Israeli occupation military navy fired machine guns towards the sea of the city of Khan Yunis.

Ambulance and civil defense crews recovered a number of casualties as a result of gunfire from a Quadcopter aircraft on a group of citizens behind the Association for the Disabled on the Palestinian-Egyptian border, south of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation aircraft carried out a series of raids on the northern area of Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, killing and injuring dozens.

The Israeli occupation army artillery continues to bomb various areas in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, which began on October 7th, has so far resulted in the killing of 35,562 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom were children and women, and injuring 79,652 others, in an infinite toll, as thousands of victims are still under the rubble. (T/RE1/P2)

