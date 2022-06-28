CPJ Asks Biden’s Government to Investigate Shireen Abu Akleh’s Killing

New York City, MINA – The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a press freedom advocacy organization, has asked the US Joe Biden administration to lead a thorough, independent and transparent investigation into the murder of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, noting that 19 journalists have been killed in their work in Israel and the Palestinian territories since 1992.

New York City-based CPJ issued a statement in the form of a letter and published it on their official website.

The committee said the US had full authority and responsibility to investigate Abu Akleh’s killing.

“While your government has called for an investigation, more than a month after the murder of Abu Akleh, only journalists are carrying out a serious investigation into the incident,” the letter said.

The letter emphasized that various journalistic investigations into the shooting had shown that Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fire.

CNN said it found evidence suggesting it was a targeted attack and The New York Times found the bullet that killed Abu Akleh. The bullets were fired from an estimated position in an Israeli military vehicle.

“Recently, an investigation by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights found the shots that killed Abu Akleh came from Israeli forces,” the statement said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)