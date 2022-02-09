Covid-19 in Indonesia Rise to 37,492 Cases Per Day

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia reported a spike of 37,492 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,580,093.

Based on data from the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, recovered cases and death cases increased by 10,708 and 83, respectively, in a day.

With this addition, the number of patients recovered to be 4.3 million, while another 144,719 were recorded as having died. In total, active cases increased by 26,701 to 233,062.

Indonesia on Monday also announced an increase of enforcement of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) for Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Bali Bandung region to level 3 to prevent the spread of Omicron, Covid-19 variant.

The policy was taken after highlighting the spike in cases that occurred in the last few days.

‘Jabodetabek, DIY, Bali Bandung Raya will go to level 3,” said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan Luhut at a press conference on Monday.

Luhut announced that Bali’s status had risen to level 4 due to increased inpatient capacity. (T/RE1)

