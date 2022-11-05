Covid-19 Cases in Indonesia Rise Again

Jakarta, MINA – Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) as well as Coordinator for the Implementation of Java-Bali Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM), Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan stated, the spread of the Covid-19 virus has increased in the past week, it is likely to reach its peak again.

“Given the indications of an increase in Covid-19 cases, which again increased to touch the number of 5,000 cases in the last week,” Luhut said in his Instagram account on Saturday.

He also emphasized that the government must learn from other countries experiencing an increase in Covid-19 so that they can anticipate the worst possibility.

Luhut revealed data that the government had observed and departed from the previous Covid-19 case, the peak of the wave of new variants is expected to occur in the next one to two months.

As a public official, he admitted that he would never get tired of asking the public to always be aware of the spread of Covid-19, because the virus still exists.

Some of the steps include increasing the booster vaccination achievement, and continuing to remind the public to maintain health protocols, especially the use of masks in closed spaces. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)