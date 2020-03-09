Coronavirus Cases in Palestine Increased to 16

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Keileh announced on Friday the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Palestine had risen to 16.

He said in a press statement that nine new cases were confirmed in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Thus, Palestine Now reports, quoted by MINA on Monday, March 9.

The statement also said that there were 120 cases under house quarantine.

On Thursday, al-Keileh announced that the first seven Palestinian cases were detected in Bethlehem.

Following al-Keileh’s announcement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Palestine for 30 days.

In Gaza, schools and universities announced on Friday afternoon they decided to close until further notice.

The United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East also announced that it had decided to temporarily close all its schools in the Gaza Strip as a preventative measure.

Meanwhile, the local health ministry in Gaza announced on Friday afternoon that the Gaza Strip has so far been free of the new coronavirus.

Related information asks residents of the Gaza Strip to comply with instructions from the ministry of health and the World Health Organization. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)