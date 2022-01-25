Corona Widely Spreads among Palestinian Prisoners under Systematic Medical Neglect by Occupation

Gaza, MINA – The spokesman for the Prisoners Information Office, Moaz Abu Sharkh, confirmed that the spread of the Corona virus among Palestinian prisoners in the occupation prisons and the infection of the leader, Nael Barghouti, indicate the clear medical neglect and the deliberate disregard for the lives of prisoners, especially the elderly and the sick.

Abu Sharekh said, “The Israeli occupation treats prisoners infected with corona with great recklessness, indicating that it does not provide anything to the injured prisoners.”, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza.

He stressed the existence of a systematic and deliberated policy of medical negligence by the Israeli prisons administration towards the prisoners in the occupation prisons.

He added, “The occupation treats the injured and infected recklessly, and if new cases of Corona are discovered, the section is closed completely, and the medical procedures are late, which allows a wide spread of Corona among the prisoners.”

Abu Sharekh pointed out that “in the event that some of the infected prisoners are isolated, they are isolated in sections that are not qualified for life, and without providing them with real ingredients.”

He noted that “more than 700 prisoners suffer from chronic diseases.” He also warned of “the catastrophe of the virus spreading among them, including the captive leader, Nael Barghouti, who was infected with Corona and suffers from several diseases.”

On the administrative detainees’ boycott of the occupation courts, Abu Sharkh said that “the step is not limited to a specific time, and there will be escalatory steps in the coming days.”

He indicated that “the step may end with a strategic step, which is a hunger strike. In the first stage, we will witness solidarity from the entire prisoners movement in the form of returning meals provided by the Israeli prisons administration.”

Abu Sharekh called on all the Palestinian people as well as the human right institutions to stand up to their responsibilities to support the prisoners, and work to move their cause at all levels. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)