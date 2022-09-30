Convert to Islam, the Turning Point for Serge Aurier

Ivory Coast’s 2015 African Cup of Nations victory is one of Serge Aurier’s greatest achievements during his football career. The title was also a turning point for Aurier in his personal life.

Just a few weeks after Ivory Coast won the Africa Cup of Nations, Aurier decided to convert to Islam. The decision was taken through consideration and without the influence of others. He searched for the meaning of life and then ended up converting Islam.

“You can’t follow someone just because he prays every day. This is a mistake that is often made by converts. It takes time to learn about Islam. I really need to know what I want. Since then, I feel much happier and more meaningful in living my life,”said Aurier as quoted by Oumma, recently.

Not only about happiness, Aurier admitted that he is much calmer, more mature, and not rash in making decisions in any aspects of his life and likes to help others.

”Now, I’m calmer, mature, and can think more clearly. I try to complete existing projects, help others, and have a positive mindset. Becoming a Muslim is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,”said Aurier.

Aurier showed his empathy for Andre Gomes who was seriously injured in 2019. He saw the incident with his own eyes and afterwards, Aurer prayed and sent messages to Gomes several times after the incident.

“On that day, he was the one who experienced the incident. Maybe on another day, it’s me or another player who experiences it. So, we have to provide support because for injured footballers, those are difficult moments,”said Aurier as reported by Football London, some time ago.

Aurier built a career as one of Europe’s top right-backs while playing for PSG in 2014. His performances managed to win his team two French Ligue 1 trophies, three Coupe de la Ligue trophies and three Coupe de France titles.

After eight years with Lens, Aurier competed in the English Premier League. During four seasons strengthening Tottenham Hotspur, Aurier appeared in 110 matches. Unfortunately, he failed to present a prestigious title for the Spurs.

Aurier’s best achievement was when he managed to lead the club to the 2018/2019 Champions League final. In 2021, he left the club and joined Villarreal. However, he suffered various injuries and then his contract was not renewed.

It didn’t take long for Aurier to find a new club. He became a Nottingham Forest player and currently, the 29-year-old player is still waiting for a visa from the British Government to be able to play again in the English Premier League. (T/ri/RE1)

