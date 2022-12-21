China Pushes for Real Action of Two-State Solution

New York, MINA – China’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Zhang Jun said the international community must remain committed and work together to translate the two-state solution from consensus to action and from vision to reality.

Zhang Jun also reminded that the Palestine-Israel issue has been on the UN agenda for more than seven decades.

“All along, generations of Palestinians have seen their hair turn gray, their childhood lost in tears and their hopes dashed in waiting,” Jun said in remarks at the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including Palestine, Wafa reported on Wednesday.

He emphasized that every day inaction by the international community is detrimental to peace, a betrayal of justice and a potential failure for the next generation of Palestinians.

The Permanent Representative of China also called on all parties to show conscience, uphold justice and fulfill commitments with concrete actions.

“We hope that the United Nations and the Security Council will take substantive steps to advance a two-state solution and support the Palestinian people in restoring and exercising their inalienable rights,” he added.

“China supports the full implementation of the two-state solution.The historical injustice experienced by the Palestinian people cannot be extended indefinitely. Their legitimate national rights cannot be traded and their demand for an independent state cannot be vetoed,” he stressed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)