China Offers to Host Palestinian-Israeli Negotiations

Ramallah, MINA – In a telephone conversation on Tuesday with the Head of the Department of International Relations of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), as well as Deputy Prime Minister, Ziad Abu Amr, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that his country was ready to host direct negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis to reach a two-state solution.

Abu Amr called Wang to pass a message from President Mahmoud Abbas to his Chinese counterpart, WAFA reported.

In the conversation, Abu Amr explained to the Chinese Foreign Minister about the situation in the Palestinian territories, Israel which does not fulfill its obligations and rejects the two-state solution, as well as its aggressive actions that threaten the existence of the Palestinian people.

According to him, the conditions require a comprehensive evaluation of relations with Israel.

Abu Amr welcomed the historical strength of China-Palestine relations and Beijing’s role in supporting the Palestinian people politically, materially and morally, especially in supporting the State of Palestine in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. He stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations in various fields.

In turn, China’s Foreign Minister stressed his country’s firm support for Palestine, regards the Palestinian issue as a core issue, and that it is impossible to achieve security and peace in the region without finding a just solution to the Palestinian issue.

Wang stressed China’s commitment to the Palestinian people’s right to establish a fully independent state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)