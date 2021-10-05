Abbas Discusses Sensitive Palestinian issues with Israeli Occupation

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his agreement to discuss sensitive Palestinian issues with the Israeli occupation government, including the issue of prisoners’ salaries.

The Hebrew Channel 12 reported that Abbas stipulated that the Israeli government agree to sit down to talk to him, even if it was not within the framework of peaceful negotiations, as he conveyed the message to the Israeli delegation that visited him last Sunday evening.

The channel indicated that Abbas expressed his approval, during his meeting with the Israeli Minister of Health, Nitzan Horovich, and the Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation, Essawi Frej.

The meeting focused on raising sensitive issues to discuss with the Israeli government, such as freezing the lawsuits intended to be submitted against the occupation at the International Criminal Court.

The meeting also includes, according to the newspaper, a discussion of the issue of “incitement” in the Palestinian media and curricula against the occupation, in addition to discussing the issue of prisoners’ salaries.

During the meeting, Abbas also invited the Israeli Interior Minister, Ayelet Shaked, to meet him in the Muqata, where the latter responded by rejecting the offer, accusing Abbas of denying the Holocaust. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)