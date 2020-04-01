China Mulls Sending Medical Team to Palestine

Select Language

Ramallah, MINA – China is considering sending a medical convoy to Palestine, Chinese ambassador to the State of Palestine, Guo Wei, said yesterday, stressing that his country is doing its best to help the Palestinians overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking to Palestine TV, the Chinese ambassador said that China is supporting the state of Palestine in its battle against the coronavirus, MEMO reported.

He also said that Chinese assistance to the Palestinians “is ready,” pointing out that the assistance includes donations from NGOs.

The ambassador said that the assistance is to arrive in Palestine in the coming few days.

Wei said that his country has expressed its solidarity with Palestine since the announcement of its first coronavirus case.

He said that China has helped several countries suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, including Iran, Italy, and Pakistan and that this help could be extended to reach Palestine. (T/R7/P2)

