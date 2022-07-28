China Calls on UN to Hold Palestine Conference with Greater Authority

New York, MINA – China has asked the UN Security Council to hold an international peace conference with greater authority to resolve the Palestinian issue politically.

China’s mission to the United Nations urged the agency to work with the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to make broader and more effective efforts to achieve peace in the region, TRT reports on Wednesday.

Shuang urged the Security Council to take “more active and stronger action against the Palestinian issue”.

“China calls for a larger, more authoritative and more influential international peace conference, where permanent members of the Council and all stakeholders in the Middle East process are invited to participate in exploring effective ways and means to resolve the Palestinian issue politically,” he said.

During a debate session on the situation in the Middle East at the UNSC, Geng said the Middle East peace process “is still stalled.”

He said the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people continue to be violated, and their predicament is further exacerbated.

“The Palestinian issue is at the core of the Middle East issue as it relates to regional peace and security. Do not be marginalized, let alone forgotten,” he added.

He added that Israel continues to expand its settlement activities in the occupied territories, with more than 300 settlements having been built so far and more than 700,000 settlers having moved.

“Thus, continue to suppress the living space of the Palestinian people and undermine the prospects of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state,” he added.

He urged Israel to comply with international law, implement Security Council Resolution 2334, and immediately stop all settlement activities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)