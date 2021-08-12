Canada Reminds Importance of Education for Rohingya Children

Dhaka, MINA – Karina Gould, Canadian Minister of International Development held a virtual meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Gould stressed the importance of access to quality education for Rohingya children.

Bangladesh is currently home to some 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims who fled a brutal military operation in Myanmar’s Rakhine state in August 2017.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency, Friday, Gould also told Momen, Canada has allocated 288 million Canadian dollars in the next three years for programs related to the Rohingya issue.

Meanwhile, Momen agreed with that pointing out that the lack of education and other rights for the Rohingya can lead to radicalization and extremism, so the crisis must be resolved as soon as possible.

He also reiterated Bangladesh’s proposal for the UN Refugee Agency to recruit teachers from Myanmar.

“If education and health for the remaining Rohingya in Rakhine can be guaranteed by the United Nations by investing more resources there, this will encourage Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh to return to their homeland,” he explained.

Momen also called on Canada to provide more Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh, especially for Rohingya refugees. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)