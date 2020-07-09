Britain Imposes Sanctions on Myanmar Military Commander

Yangon, MINA – The British government has imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s military commander and his deputy for alleged human rights violations against Rohingyas in Rakhine State and other groups in the country.

Irrawaddy media reported on Tuesday, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said the sanctions are aimed at Myanmar’s supreme commander, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and deputy commander, Senior General Soe Win, for their involvement in “systematic and brutal violence against Rohingyas and other ethnic minorities. ”

Together with the Myanmar military, 47 individuals and other organizations involved in several alleged human rights violations in recent years, also received new British sanctions, he continued.

The British government says the move is aimed at stopping people involved in human rights violations from entering the country, channeling money through British banks, or profit from the British economy.

A spokesman for the British Embassy said, “These sanctions target certain individuals involved in serious human rights violations, as highlighted by the UN Fact Finding Mission in Myanmar. This appointment is not intended for the state or government. ”

“Britain remains committed to supporting Myanmar in its journey to a more peaceful and prosperous society. We will continue to work with the civilian government to help achieve this, including through our substantial support from British assistance to help the poorest and most vulnerable in Myanmar, “the spokesman said.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun said Britain’s move to impose sanctions was politically motivated.

He said the Myanmar military was fully responsible for its operations in Rakhine and its impact on the humanitarian situation there.

“We have published all information related to Rakhine transparently,” he said.

Earlier, in April, the European Union first imposed sanctions on 14 high-ranking Myanmar security personnel.

The US also implemented targeted sanctions against Myanmar’s military leaders including Snr-Gen Min Aung Hlaing last December for alleged human rights violations against Rohingya and other groups.

The sanctions freeze all the US assets owned by targeted individuals and prohibit US people from doing business with them. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)