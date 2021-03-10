Breaking News: Imam Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Sabri Arrested

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police arrested Imam Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Ekrima Sabri from his house in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday morning.

Israeli police and intelligence teams surrounded the house and asked Sheikh Sabri to come out of the house, a relative told Anadolu Agency, who asked not to be named for security reasons.

“Israel did not provide any reason for his arrest,” he said.

Shaikh Sabri’s house is in the Al-Sawana area overlooking the Old City of Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities have arrested him several times in the past and even banned him from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for several months. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)