Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Occupation Police Raid Sheikh Sabri’s House in Jerusalem

Photo: PIC

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation police raided the house of Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, head of the Islamic Supreme Council in Occupied Jerusalem, and questioned him on Tuesday evening, Palinfo reported.

Local sources said that the Israeli occupation authorities in Jerusalem decided to suspend the order to summon Sheikh Sabri for a hearing in the Israeli high court, which was supposed to be held to decide on his expulsion from the Aqsa Mosque for another six months.

The sources added that the Israeli police informed Sheikh Sabri of their intention to ban him from the Mosque last August.

The Israeli police had decided to expel Sheikh Sabri from the Aqsa Mosque after he mourned the martyrdom of Ismail Haneyya, head of Hamas’ political bureau, during his Friday sermon.

At that time, the Hamas Movement condemned Israel’s actions against Sheikh Sabri as “arbitrary” and “aimed at punishing him for his national and Islamic role in defending Jerusalem and the Aqsa Mosque from attempts at Judaization.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us