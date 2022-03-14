BPJPH Issues Indonesian Halal Label Applicable Nationally

Jakarta, MINA – The Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH) of the Ministry of Religion has issued an Indonesian halal label that applies nationally.

The determination of the halal label is stated in the Decree of the Head of BPJPH Number 40 of 2022 concerning the Determination of the Halal Label.

The Decree was issued in Jakarta on February 10, 2022, signed by the Head of BPJPH Muhammad Aqil Irham, and is effective as of March 1, 2022.

The Head of BPJPH Muhammad Aqil Irham explained that the determination of the halal label was carried out to implement the provisions of Article 37 of Law Number 33 of 2014 concerning Halal Product Guarantee (JPH).

The determination is also part of the implementation of the mandate of Government Regulation (PP) Number 39 of 2021 concerning the Implementation of the JPH Sector.

“Implementing the mandate of the legislation, especially Article 37 of Law Number 33 of 2014 concerning Guaranteed Halal Products, then BPJPH stipulates a halal label in the form of a logo as we have officially included in the Decree of the Head of BPJPH,” said Aqil Irham in Jakarta on Saturday.

Aqil Irham explained, the Indonesian Halal Label philosophically adapts Indonesian values. The shapes and styles used are cultural artifacts that have unique characteristics that have strong characters and represent Indonesian Halal.

“The form of the Indonesian Halal Label consists of two objects, namely the Gunungan shape and the Surjan or Lurik Gunungan motif on the shadow puppets in the shape of a pyramid, pointing upwards. This symbolizes human life,” said Aqil Irham illustrating.

“The shape of the mountains is arranged in such a way as to form Arabic calligraphy consisting of the letters a, Lam Alif, and Lam in a series to form the word Halal,” he continued.

This form illustrates that the higher the knowledge and the older the age, the human must be more conical (golong gilig) to merge soul, taste, creation, intention, and work in life, or get closer to the Creator.

Meanwhile, Surjan’s motif which is also called piety clothing contains deep philosophical meanings. Among them, the neck of Surjan’s shirt has 3 pairs of buttons (6 buttons) all of which describe the pillars of faith. In addition, the surjan/striated motifs that are parallel to each other also have meaning as a clear distinction/delimiter.

“This is in line with the goal of implementing Halal Product Assurance in Indonesia to provide comfort, security, safety, and certainty of the availability of halal products for the public in consuming and using the product,” he added.

Aqil Irham added that the Indonesian Halal Label uses purple as the main color of the label and turquoise green as its secondary color.

“Purple is the main color of the Indonesian Halal Label. The purple color represents the meaning of faith, inner and outer unity, and the power of imagination. While the secondary color is Tosca Green, which represents the meaning of wisdom, stability, and serenity,” he continued. (T/RE1)

