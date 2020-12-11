Birmingham City to Bulid A Magnificent Mosque

Birmingham City, MINA – The plan to build a new magnificent mosque in the City of Birmingham has been approved by the city council. The plan will provide the city with a tourist attraction that is predicted to attract tourists. Thus quoted from Ihram.co.id on Friday.

The mosque is planned to be built with seven floors, approved on December 3 and will include a community center, an all-girls school, residential flats and a shop unit. As many as 2,500 worshipers can use the mosque during Friday prayers. The top floor also includes a conference room, exhibition space, library and a rooftop garden.

Birmingham is the second largest city in England after London, and has a high Muslim population. In the 2011 Census, 21.8 percent of Birmingham’s population identified themselves as Muslim. This is significantly higher than the England and Wales average of 4.8 percent.

Last November, council members voted to postpone a decision on the mosque project to seek more information on concerns around traffic and schools. It is because the mosque will also be built as a unit center, covering schools, flats and shop units.

One council member, Lou Robson, admitted that the concern about the construction of this mosque is about traffic. Moreover, this mosque will be built in the center of a busy city.

“I have a big concern about traffic – Birmingham has a lot of five-way intersections and I noticed that you have objections from Hall Green, which is my neighborhood,” he said last November. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)