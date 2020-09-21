Bethlehem Joins UNESCO Learning Cities Network

Ramallah, MINA – Bethlehem has joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities, a Palestinian committee announced on Monday, WAFA reported.

The Palestinian National Committee for Education, Culture and Science (PCECS) announced that Bethlehem became a member of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities, an international network that supports and improves the practice of lifelong learning in the world’s cities by promoting policy dialogue and peer learning among member cities; forging links; fostering partnerships; providing capacity development; and developing instruments to encourage and recognize progress made in building learning cities.

PCECS praised Bethlehem’s membership in the international network as a significant achievement as it contributes to achieving several learning goals, including ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting sustainable and flexible life-long learning opportunities for all.

It added that Bethlehem’s membership in the international network would be announced during a ceremony to be held by the United Nations organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)