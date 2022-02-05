Belgian Trade Union Protests Paribas Bank Investment in Israeli Settlement

Brussels, MINA – Belgian institutions, associations and trade unions, in coordination with the Palestinian community in Belgium, organized a sit-in in front of the BNP Paribas Bank, denouncing its participation in investment in illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

The demonstrators urged the Belgian bank to withdraw their investment from any company involved in serious violations of international law.

The union representative said Belgian institutions should continue their work to end Israel’s apartheid regime, illegal occupation and military occupation of Palestinian land, and will continue their support and advocacy for the Palestinian cause until the Palestinian people achieve their rights.

The action is a broader mobilization of European citizens to expose the behavior of European banks that reflect human rights violations through their illegal investments.

Participants held up slogans and placards condemning investment in settlements, the continuation of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories and calling on the international community to stand up to its responsibility for what is happening in Palestine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)