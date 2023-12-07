Belgium to Ban Israeli Extremists who Commit Violence in West Bank

Brussels, MINA – Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that his Belgium will bar Israeli extremists who commit violence in the West Bank from entering the country, Wafa reported on Thursday.

He stressed that violence against civilians will have consequences, stating that Belgium will work with the US on imposing sanctions on Israeli settlers responsible for violence in the West Bank, and will urge the EU to take similar sanctions.

He called for respect for international law and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli aggression since October 7, emphasizing the need to stop the killing of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

From January 1st to June 30th, 2024, Belgium will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Earlier today, the G7 leaders condemned the rise in settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and called to hold them accountable.

The G7 leaders expressed deep concern with the devastating impact on the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza. More effective action must also be taken to prevent the displacement of additional people and protect civilian infrastructure.

“We condemn the rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians, which undermines security and stability in the West Bank, and threatens prospects for a lasting peace. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)