Beginning of Ramadan in Several Countries Falls on April 13

Dubai, MINA – The International Astronomy Center in Dubai, UAE, stated that the beginning of Ramadan 1442 is astronomically likely to be the same in several countries, namely on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Khaleej Times reported.

Most Islamic countries will perform rukyatul hilal (seeing the moon) to mark the start of Ramadan on Monday, 29 Sha’ban to coincide with April 12th.

According to Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center, the following countries are expected to hold rukyatul hilal on Monday: Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Brunei, Indonesia, Iran, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Mauritania, Oman, Syria, UAE, and Jordan, including the non-Arab Islamic countries in Africa

Several other countries, such as Iraq, Egypt, Turkey and Tunisia – which started the month of Sha’ban on March 14th are expected to see the moon on Sunday.

It is possible to see a crescent moon from some parts of the Islamic world on Monday, so Tuesday will be the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan in most Islamic countries.

Countries located in the middle and east of the Islamic world, where it is not possible to see the crescent moon on April 12, even with a telescope, may start the holy month of Ramadan on Wednesday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)