Bashar Assad’s First Statement After His Power was Overthrown

Moscow, MINA – The former Syrian leader who fled to Russia due to the overthrow of power, Bashar Al-Asaad gave his first statement after he fled.

Al-Jazeera reported on the Telegram channel, Assad stated that the force that overthrew his power in Syria was a “terrorist group.”

Assad often calls anyone who opposes him a terrorist, including the opposition that has now succeeded in overthrowing his power.

Assad also admitted that his departure from his country was unplanned. “It happened so quickly,” he said.

Several Syrian officials stated that Assad left Syria for Russia via the Hmeimim airbase.

Previously, Assad had gone to Latakia after the conditions in the capital Damascus became increasingly chaotic. From Latakia, he then headed to Hmeimim. (T/RE1/P2)

