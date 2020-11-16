Syrian Foreign Ministry Passed Away

Ankara, MINA – Syrian Foreign Ministry Walid Muallem passed away, the official state news agency SANA reported Monday morning.

The report didn’t reveal the cause of death. So far the 79 years old man, it is known that his condition has worsened over the years. He is known to have heart problems.

Muallem has been the foreign minister since February 11, 2006. He is also listed as one of the biggest supporters of the Syrian civil war in the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Born in Damascus in 1941, Muallem was the Syrian Ambassador to the United States from 1990-1999. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)