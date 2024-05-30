AWG’s Volunteer Martyred on Israeli Attack when Distributing Food for Residents in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) volunteer in the Gaza Strip, Khalid Al Baz Abu Mahmoud was reportedly martyred on Israeli attack on Wednesday afternoon.

Khalil Al Baz Abu Mahmoud was shot by a Israeli Zionist sniper while carrying food for residents and the AWG work team in Deir al Balah.

Information about Khalil Abu Mahmoud’s martyrdom was conveyed by AWG Gaza Bureau volunteer, Bilal bin Mahmud Anbar to MINA, this morning, Thursday.

“Khalil was martyred along with other colleagues while distributing food to Gaza refugees,” said Bilal.

Chairman of the AWG Presidium in Jakarta, Nur Ikhwan expressed his deepest condolences for the martyrdom of Khalil Abu Mahmoud.

He said that the Zionists’ actions in attacking civilians and volunteers were immoral, showing that the colonialists’ behavior had gone beyond the limits.

“They, the Israeli Zionists, are more despicable than animals, God’s curse is on the Zionists who have killed civilians including our volunteers, AWG in the Gaza Strip,” said Nur Ikhwan.

Khalid Abu Mahmoud is one of the best AWG volunteers in Gaza.

He is known to be agile in moving under Israeli Zionist attacks.

In a situation of indiscriminate attacks from Zionist Israel, Khalid and his wife never tire and continue to distribute food aid to refugees. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)