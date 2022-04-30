AWG Hold Joint Ifthar for Al-Aqsa and Palestine

Al-Muhajirun, MINA – The Palestinian Aqsa Working Group (AWG) held a joint prayer and ifthar for Al-Aqsa and Palestine simultaneously in various urban districts throughout Indonesia on Friday.

In Lampung, apart from being held in various regencies and cities, this event was also held at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Shuffah Hezbollah Islamic Boarding School Complex and Al-Fatah Madrasah, Al-Muhajirun Negararatu Natar, South Lampung.

Present as a speaker, Palestinian Humanitarian Activist who is also the Presidium of AWG, Ir. Nur Ikhwan Abadi and observer of Islamic Dates, Ustadz Syaifullah MD.

Nur Ikhwan, who is also a volunteer Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (Mer-C) engineer who initiated the construction of the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in Gaza Palestine, in his delivery emphasized five messages as well as a call for Muslims around the world to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

First, Nur Ikhwan stated that by asking Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala for help to unite immediately. “It’s enough for this people to be divided, it’s time for us to unite for the sake of upholding God’s word on earth,” he said.

Second, calling on Islamic countries to stop all forms of cooperation with the Zionists whatever the pretext, either directly or indirectly. “Because this will harm yourself in front of Allah in the future,” he said.

The third appeal, the obligation to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the main obligation of Muslims today, for that so that Muslims really focus on the issue of the liberation of Al-Aqsa.

The fourth message and appeal is that Muslims should unite in gathering strength, funds and forces for the sake of upholding justice to accept back the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the hands of Zionist Israel.

Nur Ikhwan closed his message with a call for patience for his fellow Muslims in Palestine.

“Our brothers and sisters, the Palestinian people, be patient, the victory will soon come and the Indonesian Muslims will with you accept Al-Aqsa back and pray together in it in peace,” he said accompanied by takbir of participants who were estimated to number 500 and residents around the An-Nubuwwah Mosque.

As for the Jewish Zionists, Nur Ikhwan, who has been in Gaza Palestine three times on a humanitarian mission, urged the Jewish Zionists to immediately leave the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Earth Palestine and hand it over to the Muslims.

The next call, for the Jewish zionists to stop all the cruelty that was done to Palestinian Muslims. “If you don’t leave the land of the Palestinian Prophets immediately, then all the Muslims will come to expel and darken your faces, as Allah has promised us,” he said.

The event ended with a prayer read by Ustadz Hidayaturrahman, Head of the Lampung Islamic Guidance and Counseling Institute (LBIPI) who is also the Amir of the Lampung Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Da’wah Council.

Starting the prayer, Hidayaturrahman expressed his hope that this prayer at this time of efficacious will be granted by Allah.

“First, it is Ramadan, we are fasting, the second day is Friday Bada Asr also includes the time of mustajabah, third before breaking the fast also includes the time of mustajabah, hopefully by gathering this time of mustajabah our prayers will be granted by Allah,” he said. (T/RE1)

