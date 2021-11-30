AWG Donates IDR 100 Million Winter Aid for Palestinian Refugees

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian humanitarian agency, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) donated Winter Humanitarian aid for Palestinian refugees amounting to IDR 100 million which was symbolically received by the Palestinian Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, Zuhair Al-Shun from the AWG Trustee Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur at the Palestinian Embassy Jakarta on Monday.

“The handover of the donation is in the context of the peak of the Palestinian Solidarity Week initiated by AWG, held on the Commemoration of International Solidarity Day for the Palestinian People,” said Chairman of the AWG Presidium, M. Anshorullah.

Anshorullah said the aid distributed from the benefactors of the Indonesian people would be fully allocated for items needed in the face of winter such as warm clothes and food.

“This donation is a concrete manifestation of the concern of the Indonesian people for our brothers and sisters in Palestine. Hopefully, this Winter Aid will be useful to ease the burden on Gaza residents a little and strengthen the brotherhood of the Palestinian people with the Indonesian people,” he said.

Anshorullah stated, AWG is committed to continuing to participate in fighting for the independence of the Palestinian people and the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque with the Indonesian people.

“With this, AWG expresses its highest gratitude and appreciation to the Indonesian people, volunteers, and institutions who have worked hard for this purpose. May Allah Ta’ala record it as a good deed and reward him with a double reward. Amen,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, Zuhair Al-Shun said, he ensured that the distribution of donations from the Indonesian people, which was given through AWG, will be immediately distributed to finance various humanitarian programs in Palestine.

“Donations will be channeled to Jerusalem and other Palestinian territories,” said Zuhair Al Shun.

Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of Muslims to support the Al-Aqsa Mosque and help the struggle of the Palestinian people.

AWG was founded by components of the people who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held at Wisma Antara Jakarta on 20 Sha’ban 1429H/ 21 August 2008 in Jakarta. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)