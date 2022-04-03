Auzi’na Elected as President of Indonesian Student Association in Egypt

Cairo, MINA – Auzi’na ‘Azmal Umuur and Muhammad Ikramurrahman Amin are elected President and Vice President of the Indonesian Student Association (PPMI) Egypt for the 2022/2023 period, respectively with 53.8 percent of the votes.

“Auzi’na from Lombok, and Ikram from Makassar were elected with 1,801 votes, while Fachry and Alfian received 1,546 votes. The votes came in 3,357, there were votes that were declared invalid from the total DPT ” MINA’s Contributor in Egypt, Huzein Zaid Al Fatah reported on Sunday.

Auzi’na to MINA expressed gratitude for her mandate as President who will carry out her duties for the next year.

“Alhamdulillah, I am grateful for all the goodness. Hopefully, this will be a good step in the future with the support and collaboration of all Masisir elements (Indonesian students in Egypt),” he said.

Auzi’na further explained that there are at least eight excellent programs that will be carried out over the next one year, among others, Emfour (M4) Maba Ma’had Students Improve, Emtwo (M2) Musa’adah increase, Intif scholarships, Nusantara to the world, Masisir works and contributes, the Ministry of Public Housing, Our Health (SMK), and the Coordinator of the Security Task Force (Kornasatgas).

Meanwhile, the Vice President of PPMI Ikram, emphasized that this election contestation is an event to compete in goodness.

“First of all, thank God, thanks be to Allah Subhanahu wa ta’ala we all know yesterday that the PPMI Egypt general election contestation was just held, which we need to emphasize that contestation is a place to compete in goodness, each candidate pair goes forward with good intentions,” he said.

To MINA, Ikram said that his election was a struggle and dedication to PPMI Egypt for the benefit of the ummah in general and for massisir in particular.

“Our hope is that we can carry out this mandate and stick to our original intentions, for the common good,” he said.

Regarding future work programs, Ikram said that he would focus on developing the masisir economy and focus on developing human resources, which in this case is masisir, especially for new students and ma’had.

PPMI Egypt is the largest forum for Indonesian student organizations and the parent of all student organizations in Egypt. The election of the President and Vice President, which is held once a year, is a process to continue the dynamics and relay of PPMI’s leadership to serve and serve the interests of Indonesian students in Egypt. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)