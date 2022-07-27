Australia Retains FIBA ​​Asia Cup Title

Jakarta, MINA – Australia defends the FIBA ​​Asia Cup title. The Boomers emerged as champions after defeating Lebanon 75-73 through a tense match at Istora Senayan, Jakarta on Sunday night. New Zealand is in third place, who beat Jordan 83-75.

Australia is the fourth country to win consecutive FIBA ​​Asia Cup titles after the Philippines, China and Iran. Amazingly, Australia has not lost since the first time participating in the 2017 FIBA ​​Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, Lebanon again had to settle for runner-up. This is the fourth time that Lebanon has finished runners-up on four occasions in the final. Despite the defeat, Lebanese player Wael Arakji was chosen as the MVP of the 2022 FIBA ​​Asia Cup.

According to a statement received by MINA, he said his team had fought hard against Australia, which is one of the toughest teams in the world. As a team from a small country that is often hit by problems, he said his team struggled and managed to reach the final even though they ended up losing.

“Thanks to the people of Jakarta, the people of Indonesia who support us. We love you. Hopefully, we can meet in the World Cup,” said Wael Arakji after the match.

The government through the Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali appreciates the hard work of the organizing committee and PP Perbasi who have successfully organized the 2022 FIBA ​​Asia Cup. He also thanked Erick Thohir for the support as a FIBA ​​Board Member who helped make the event a success.

“The government appreciates the efforts of our basketball community which has put us in 10th position in the FIBA ​​Asia Cup, which we have never experienced,” said the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Erick said that in basketball, Indonesia was able to speak at the Southeast Asian level. After winning the SEA Games Vietnam, Erick believes Perbasi will prepare the best team to be able to excel again in the SEA Games.

“I also received an extraordinary appreciation from all of FIBA, conveyed to Mr. Menpora, to the Chair of Perbasi, this is the best FIBA ​​Asia Cup championship they have ever experienced. Not only the readiness of the committee, but also the readiness of the facilities. They believe that Indonesia can prepare well next year’s World Cup. They really push the development of Indonesian basketball forward,” said Erick.

FIBA Executive Director Asia Hagop Khajirian also praised the implementation of the 2022 FIBA ​​Asia Cup. “Special. A fantastic final with an amazing match and an amazing audience supporting both teams, even though the one playing was not the host,” said Hagop.(T/R3/RE1)

