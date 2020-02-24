Attack Each Other, Seven Gazans Injured by Israeli Airstrikes

Gaza, Palestine, MINA – At least seven Palestinians were injured in a number of Israeli army airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Sunday night, February 23.

According to the palestinepost24 report quoted by MINA on Monday, Israeli air strikes directly targeted a group of residents in east of Gaza City,

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that five people were treated at Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City, one recorded having moderate injuries, two others suffered minor injuries, while another one was in critical condition.

A few minutes earlier, two other Palestinians were rushed to Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. There is no information about their condition.

In a statement, the Israeli occupation army said the Israeli attack was a response to the launch of more than 20 rockets from Gaza into Israeli settlements.

Palestinian fighters launch a number of short-range rockets targeting Israeli occupation near Gaza in response to the killing of a Palestinian on Sunday morning and tearing his body with armored bulldozers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).