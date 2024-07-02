At Least 9,623 Palestinians Detained in Israeli Prisons

Jerusalem, MINA – At least 9,623 Palestinians are currently detained in Israeli prisons, official Israeli figures showed on Monday, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Some 3,379 Palestinians are held without trial or charge under Israel’s administrative detention policy and 1,402 are classified as unlawful combatant, Israeli human rights group HaMoked said, citing figures by the Israeli Prison Service.

The term “unlawful combatants” is used by Israel to describe Palestinians from the Gaza Strip who have been detained during its ongoing offensive on the enclave since October 7, 2023.

“Israel’s treatment of security inmates violates their rights to equality, dignity, family life, education, and more, contravenes international law,” HaMoked said.

It said holding detainees from the occupied Palestinian territories inside Israel “constitutes a blatant violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention” and “violates basic human rights enshrined, inter alia, in Israeli law.” (T/RE1/P2)

