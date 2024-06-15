At Least 37,300 Palestinians Martyred on Gaza since October 7

Gaza, MINA – At least 37,296 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement said 85,197 others have also been injured in the onslaught continuing for over eight months.

“Israeli attacks killed 30 people and injured 95 others in the last 24 hours,” the statement said. “Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)